Tiger Shroff’s Net Worth and Business Ventures/Economic Times.

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s estimated $26.1 million net worth has drawn attention after gunmen opened fire on a vehicle carrying him in Mumbai’s Juhu area on October 18, 2026. Shroff escaped without serious injury, while his driver and another person were injured in the shooting, according to Indian media reports.

The actor’s reported wealth comes from film fees, brand endorsements, fitness businesses and real estate investments, according to The Economic Times. The publication, citing estimates from other media outlets, put his net worth at approximately $26.1 million.

Shroff, the son of veteran actor Jackie Shroff, made his Bollywood debut with Heropanti in 2014. His subsequent films include the Baaghi franchise, War, Student of the Year 2 and Singham Again. His action performances, dance skills and martial arts training have helped establish his screen persona.

Film fees

Shroff reportedly charges between $2.6 million and $3.2 million per film, depending on the project and shooting schedule, according to figures cited in entertainment media reports. His actual remuneration may vary from one production to another and has not been independently confirmed.

Brand endorsements are another reported source of income. Media estimates put his fee at approximately $316,000 per advertising campaign. However, endorsement contracts can vary according to the brand, campaign duration and promotional commitments.

Fitness businesses and production venture

Beyond acting, Shroff has diversified into fitness and lifestyle businesses. He launched PROWL in 2018, a brand offering fitness clothing and accessories. He is also associated with MMA Matrix, a fitness venture, and Tiger Shroff Films, his production business. Publicly available reports do not establish how much each venture contributes to his overall wealth.

Property investments

Shroff’s reported real estate portfolio includes a residence in Mumbai’s Bandra area valued at approximately $2.37 million. The property has been described in media reports as having a private gym, a home theatre and a terrace.

In March 2024, he reportedly purchased a 4,248-square-foot property at the Yoo Pune development in Hadapsar for approximately $789,000. Reports subsequently put its monthly rental income at around $3,700. He has also reportedly sold an apartment in Mumbai’s Khar West area for approximately $1.64 million.

Police investigate Mumbai shooting

The shooting occurred near Pushpa Narsee Park in Juhu when Shroff was leaving after playing football. Reports said three men on a motorcycle opened fire on the vehicle, injuring his driver and a bystander. The actor was reported safe and was taken to Nanavati Hospital for medical assessment.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack through statements attributed to individuals allegedly associated with the group. Police are investigating the claim and the circumstances of the shooting.