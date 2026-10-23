People evacuate a building after an earthquake in Nagqu, Tibet, China, on October 22, 2026. | Photo: Reuters

A magnitude-7.0 earthquake struck Tibet in southwestern China late Thursday, killing at least 16 people and injuring 65 others, according to reports from Chinese authorities cited by Reuters. The earthquake struck the northern city of Nagqu at a depth of about 10 kilometres, triggering rescue operations in the high-altitude region.

The China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) said the earthquake occurred at about 10:33 p.m. local time on October 22. The epicentre was in a sparsely populated area of Nagqu, around 400 kilometres from Lhasa, the capital of Tibet. The surrounding area has an average elevation of about 4,864 metres within five kilometres of the epicentre.

Reuters reported that the death toll remained at 16 as of Friday, while the number of injured rose to 65, according to local government information. More than 300 police officers were sent to the affected area to assist with rescue and relief operations. State media reported that more than 12,000 people had been relocated to safer locations.

The earthquake was the strongest to strike China since January 2024, according to CENC. The tremor was felt across nearby areas, and videos released by local state media showed residents leaving their homes and seeking shelter outdoors or in parked vehicles.

Authorities also reported damage to buildings in villages near the epicentre. Emergency teams were deployed to assess the damage, assist residents and respond to further risks. CENC recorded hundreds of aftershocks following the main earthquake, according to subsequent reports.

The latest earthquake has renewed attention on seismic risks in the mountainous region, where high elevations and remote settlements can complicate emergency response efforts.

In 2010, a magnitude-7.1 earthquake struck Yushu in neighbouring Qinghai province, killing at least 2,698 people and leaving nearly 300 others missing, according to Reuters.