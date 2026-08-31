Three Afghan Nationals Drown Off Iran’s Babolsar Coast in Mazandaran

Three Afghan nationals have drowned while swimming off the coast of Babolsar in Mazandaran Province, northern Iran, local authorities said, after a rescue operation was launched in the Caspian Sea.

Mehdi Habibollahpour, head of the Babolsar Lifeguard and Diving Association, told Iran’s Mehr News Agency that the incident occurred on Friday evening when four Afghan nationals entered the sea to swim.

According to Habibollahpour, one member of the group remained behind because of his physical condition. After losing sight of the other three swimmers, he exited the water and alerted lifeguards, reporting that his companions had disappeared.

Rescue teams immediately launched a search operation along the Babolsar coastline. Authorities said the bodies of two victims have been recovered and transferred to a morgue for legal procedures.

The search for the third victim was continuing at the time of the latest update, with rescue teams and divers combing the coastal waters.

Officials have not released the identities or ages of the victims, and no further details about the circumstances leading to the drowning have been disclosed.

The tragedy is the latest in a series of drowning incidents reported along Iran’s Caspian Sea coast during the summer swimming season, where authorities frequently warn swimmers about dangerous currents and entering the water outside designated safe zones.