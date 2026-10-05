Thousands of Imran Khan Supporters March Toward Islamabad, Party Says

Image/ABC.

Thousands of supporters of jailed former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan have begun a long march toward Islamabad, demanding his release and calling for greater constitutional and political rights, his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party said Monday.

According to Reuters, the march began Sunday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a northwestern province governed by Khan’s party, with supporters planning stops at several locations before heading to the capital. PTI chief minister Sohail Afridi is leading the march and has urged young people to join the campaign.

The government has said it will not allow the protesters to enter Islamabad. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said authorities would prevent the march from disrupting activities in the capital, while thousands of police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed around the city. Shipping containers have also been placed to block access to the government district, where parliament, the prime minister’s residence and foreign embassies are located.

The latest confrontation comes after negotiations between Khan’s party and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government broke down over the weekend. The march had originally been planned for September 27 but was delayed after the government offered talks on PTI demands.

The political rift between Khan and Pakistan’s leadership dates back to his removal from office by parliament in 2022. Khan blamed the military for his ouster, a charge the military has denied. Tensions intensified after his arrest in May 2023 triggered violent protests in which supporters attacked military installations, followed by a sweeping crackdown on PTI members and supporters.

Khan, 74, a former international cricket star, has described himself as a political prisoner. The military and the civilian government reject that characterization and say Pakistan’s judiciary is independent. Khan has been convicted in several cases, although all but one of his convictions have since been suspended or overturned, with appeals still pending.

The government has also accused the PTI-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa administration of failing to cooperate with Islamabad on a state-backed strategy to counter rising militant attacks in the province, which borders Afghanistan. PTI has rejected the government’s explanation for the collapse of the talks, while officials have warned that constitutional and legal measures could be considered against the provincial government if it refuses to implement the counterterrorism policy.

The march is closely watched in Pakistan, where PTI’s previous major protest in 2024 ended in deadly clashes with security forces. The latest standoff could further deepen tensions between Khan’s supporters and the government at a time when Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is also facing heightened security concerns.