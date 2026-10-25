Protesters gather at an anti-government rally in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Saturday, demanding accountability from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo: AFP

Thousands of people rallied in Tel Aviv on Saturday, demanding an independent state inquiry into the security failures surrounding Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, three days before the country’s parliamentary election.

The demonstration took place at Hostages Square, a site where families of hostages had repeatedly gathered during the Gaza war to demand the release of their loved ones. The protest was organised by the October Council, a group representing families of victims and hostages, survivors and others seeking accountability for the attack.

Organisers said more than 100,000 people attended the rally, although police did not release an independent estimate of the crowd size. Protesters called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to establish an independent state commission to investigate how the October 7 attack occurred and why Israeli security forces failed to prevent it.

During the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel, more than 1,000 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage, according to the report. The attack triggered the war in Gaza and prompted widespread criticism of Israel’s security and political leadership.

Families of victims and former hostages used Saturday’s rally to demand political accountability. Elhanan Danino, whose son Ori was killed while held captive by Hamas, criticised the country’s leadership for not launching an independent investigation into the events.

Viki Cohen, whose son Nimrod was taken hostage on October 7 and later released, said senior security officials who had failed had left their positions and that political leaders should now accept responsibility.

Several opposition figures attended the demonstration, including Gadi Eisenkot, leader of the Yashar party, along with Yair Golan, Avigdor Liberman and Yair Lapid. Opposition parties have pledged to establish a state commission of inquiry if they come to power.

Netanyahu has opposed establishing such a commission, arguing that a panel whose members are selected through the judicial system could be biased against his government. The dispute over accountability for the October 7 security failures has become a significant issue ahead of Israel’s October 27 parliamentary election.

The rally added to pressure on Netanyahu as voters prepare to choose a new parliament, with families and protesters insisting that the circumstances surrounding the attack must be examined independently.