TAPI Gas Pipeline to Start Supplying Afghanistan in 2027, Turkmenistan Says

Construction of the strategically important Serhetabat–Herat section of the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) gas pipeline is expected to be completed by the end of 2026, creating the conditions for natural gas deliveries to Afghanistan in 2027, Turkmenistan’s ambassador to Pakistan said.

Turkmen Ambassador Atajan Mulamov made the announcement during the “Ambassadors’ Dinner 2026,” hosted by the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) in Islamabad. He said completing the cross-border section linking Serhetabat in Turkmenistan with Herat in western Afghanistan would mark a major milestone in one of Central and South Asia’s largest regional energy projects.

Mulamov said Turkmenistan expects the completed pipeline segment to enable the start of gas supplies to Afghanistan in 2027 before the project continues toward Pakistan and India. He added that TAPI, together with other regional energy initiatives, could strengthen energy security, expand regional connectivity, and create new opportunities for industrial and economic growth across the region.

The TAPI pipeline is designed to transport 33 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas annually from Turkmenistan’s giant Galkynysh gas field through Afghanistan to Pakistan and India. Stretching about 1,800 kilometers, it has long been viewed as a flagship regional infrastructure project aimed at diversifying Turkmenistan’s gas exports while addressing growing energy demand in South Asia.

Afghanistan section nears completion

Work on the Afghanistan segment has accelerated over the past year, with the first 153-kilometer Serhetabat–Herat segment entering its final stage of construction. Afghan authorities recently said pipeline installation, welding, hydrostatic testing, and access roads have advanced significantly across Herat Province.

According to Afghanistan’s Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, about 122 kilometers of pipeline have already been welded and laid, while more than 150 kilometers of the route have been prepared for installation. The ministry said the Herat section has reached about 80 percent completion and is progressing toward the end-of-year target.

Planning is also underway for Herat’s internal gas distribution network, which officials say will eventually supply industrial, commercial, and residential consumers in the province. The project is expected to reduce reliance on imported fuels and support industrial development in western Afghanistan.

Turkmenistan has repeatedly described TAPI as a cornerstone of its strategy to diversify gas exports beyond China, currently its largest customer. The project is also expected to generate transit revenue for Afghanistan while strengthening trade and energy cooperation among the four participating countries.

The pipeline has faced years of delays because of security challenges, financing difficulties, and political uncertainty in Afghanistan. However, construction resumed on the Afghan section after work formally began in September 2024, with hundreds of engineers and specialized machines deployed along the route.

If the current construction schedule is maintained, the Serhetabat–Herat section would become the first completed Afghanistan segment of TAPI, paving the way for the next phase of construction toward Kandahar and eventually Pakistan’s border.