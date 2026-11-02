An oil tanker sailing through the Arabian Gulf near Saudi Arabia, with a map highlighting the reported incident area east of Ras Al Khafji.

A tanker was struck by two unidentified projectiles in the Arabian Gulf, about 72 nautical miles east of Saudi Arabia’s Ras Al Khafji, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said on Monday.

The vessel was travelling southeast when the projectiles hit its port side, UKMTO said. All crew members were reported safe, and no environmental impact had been reported. Authorities are investigating the incident, while the agency advised ships in the area to transit with caution.

The report came amid heightened maritime tensions in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy separately claimed that two oil tankers had struck sea mines while using what it described as an unauthorised route through the Strait of Hormuz, according to Reuters.

Iranian state media reported the Guards’ claim on Sunday. Reuters noted that Tehran has restricted vessel movements through the strategic waterway as it seeks to increase pressure on the United States.

UKMTO has not identified the source of the projectiles that struck the tanker near Saudi Arabia, and there is no confirmed link between that incident and Iran’s separate claim about the two tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

The tanker incident comes amid heightened tensions in the Gulf, despite ongoing diplomatic efforts to prevent a wider regional conflict. On October 26, senior officials from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Türkiye met Iranian officials in Tehran and agreed to continue discussions on regional peace and security. The talks addressed the US-Iran conflict, Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and security in the Strait of Hormuz.

Qatar has also been working with Pakistan to mediate between Washington and Tehran. Qatari officials held separate talks with Iranian representatives in Tehran before further discussions continued in Doha on November 1. The diplomatic efforts have yet to produce a final agreement, while attacks and threats involving the Gulf’s key shipping routes continue to raise concerns over maritime security and global energy supplies.