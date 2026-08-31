Tanker Catches Fire After Sea Mine Blast in Strait of Hormuz

A supertanker caught fire after striking two naval mines in the southern shipping lane of the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Monday, warning that any vessel using the route would face the same risk unless it follows Iran’s navigation rules.

According to Al Jazeera, citing Iranian state media, the tanker was attempting to transit the southern route near Oman, which Iran says is an unauthorized shipping corridor promoted by the United States. The IRGC said the vessel hit two sea mines, caught fire and came to a complete stop, but did not identify the tanker or disclose the nationality of its crew.

The Revolutionary Guards said compliance with navigation instructions issued by the IRGC Navy is mandatory for all vessels passing through the strategic waterway. Tehran considers routes close to Oman’s coast, where some commercial ships have reportedly sailed under US military escort, to be illegal.

The incident comes a day after US forces struck two Iranian missile launchers on Larak Island, saying they were preparing to deploy rockets carrying sea mines into the Strait of Hormuz. The US military described the operation as a limited strike to protect international shipping from an imminent threat.

The latest maritime incident marks another escalation in the confrontation between Iran and the United States in one of the world’s most important energy chokepoints. The exchange of military strikes has raised fears of further disruptions to commercial shipping and global oil supplies.

Despite repeated statements by US President Donald Trump that the Strait of Hormuz remains open to maritime traffic, shipping data shows vessel movements through the waterway have dropped sharply as security risks have intensified. Several tankers have reportedly altered their routes, delayed voyages or reduced traffic through the strait.