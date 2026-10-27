A firearm beside an official Taliban Ministry of Interior notice, illustrating new restrictions on the use of licensed weapons for residential security in Afghanistan.

The Taliban’s Ministry of Interior has warned that people granted firearm permits to protect their homes in Afghanistan may use the weapons only for that purpose, saying violations could lead to confiscation and legal action.

In a notice published on Tuesday, October 27, the ministry said permit holders were prohibited from using the weapons for personal protection outside their homes, business premises or other purposes.

“Use of the aforementioned weapons is permitted solely for the designated purpose, namely protecting one’s private residence,” the ministry said in the statement posted on its official social media account.

The ministry added that using the weapons to protect oneself, a shop, a commercial location or for other purposes would violate the applicable rules. If a violation is established, the weapon will be confiscated and the individual dealt with under the group’s regulations.

The ministry did not disclose how many people had received permits specifically for residential security or explain the criteria used to approve such applications.

The announcement comes amid the Taliban authorities’ broader efforts to regulate civilian possession and carrying of weapons. In October 2024, the Interior Ministry said firearm permits could be issued only through its designated criminal investigation directorate and declared permits from other institutions invalid. The rules applied to officials and ordinary citizens alike.

In May 2026, Taliban Interior Ministry spokesperson Abdul Mateen Qani told TOLOnews that firearm licences would be issued under new procedures and specific eligibility criteria. He said the framework was intended to regulate the distribution of weapons and reduce gun ownership, with permits issued to people who met the requirements and had legitimate security needs.

The latest notice appears to clarify the permitted use of at least one category of civilian firearm licence. However, the ministry has not publicly detailed the number of residential permits issued or whether the latest restrictions apply to all civilian licence holders.

Security claims and public concerns

The Taliban have repeatedly said that security has improved nationwide since they returned to power in August 2021. However, crime and public safety remain concerns for many Afghans, including reports of theft, armed robbery and killings.

The latest notice does not provide crime statistics or explain whether residential firearm permits were introduced in response to specific security threats. It also does not identify the groups or individuals eligible to receive the permits.

Before the Taliban takeover, Afghanistan had a legal framework regulating firearms and permits. Since 2021, the authorities have introduced additional restrictions and administrative procedures governing civilian weapons.