Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid speaks to the media amid tensions between Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities and Pakistan over cross-border militancy.

Mujahid has rejected Pakistan’s accusations that militants use Afghanistan territory to launch attacks, saying instability in its neighbouring country would harm Afghanistan and the wider region.

Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Taliban administration, said the authorities lacked the capacity to create or finance insecurity in other countries. He argued that instability in Pakistan would have economic, social and humanitarian consequences for Afghanistan.

“We do not have the means to create insecurity in other countries or finance it,” Mujahid said, according to his statement.

Mujahid accused Pakistani military and security institutions of blaming Afghanistan when they failed to contain violence at home. He also alleged that Pakistan was spending resources to destabilise Afghanistan but did not provide evidence to support the claim.

His remarks followed statements by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at a high-level security meeting in Peshawar, where he accused militants operating from Afghanistan of carrying out repeated attacks against Pakistani security personnel and civilians.

Sharif said militants were crossing from Afghanistan into Pakistan and killing civilians, police officers and military personnel. His allegations reflect Islamabad’s longstanding concern that armed groups, particularly the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), operate from Afghanistan territory.

Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari has also said his country has no dispute with the Afghan people but would not allow militants to use Afghanistan as a base for attacks against Pakistan and its citizens.

The Taliban has repeatedly denied allowing Afghanistan territory to be used to threaten other countries and has urged Pakistan to address its own security challenges.

However, United Nations monitoring reports have raised concerns about the presence and activities of the TTP in Afghanistan. A UN Security Council monitoring report published in February 2026 estimated that the group had around 6,000 fighters in Afghanistan and warned that it benefited from a permissive environment under the Taliban authorities.

The Taliban’s denials and Pakistan’s accusations remain at the centre of a dispute that has strained relations between the neighbouring countries. Cross-border militancy, security operations and disagreements over responsibility for attacks continue to complicate efforts to improve ties.

The dispute is also significant for regional stability, as attacks and military responses along the border risk worsening insecurity and disrupting relations between the two countries.