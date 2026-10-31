Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid says Pakistan is unwilling to pursue peaceful talks, despite continued diplomatic efforts to ease tensions between Kabul and Islamabad.

Mujahid made the remarks on Saturday, October 31, in an interview with Harayat Radio, a media outlet close to the group. He said messages were still being exchanged between Kabul and Islamabad through the mediation of several countries.

Mujahid did not identify the countries involved or provide details about the messages, the level of contact or any proposed steps to resolve the dispute.

He accused Pakistan of maintaining what he described as misguided policies and said Islamabad was not prepared to resolve differences peacefully through negotiations. He also rejected the suggestion that the Taliban had initiated the tensions, saying its actions during recent clashes had been defensive.

The comments come amid a prolonged deterioration in relations between Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities and Pakistan, largely over Islamabad’s allegations that armed groups, particularly the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), operate from Afghanistan territory.

Pakistan accuses the TTP of using Afghanistan as a base to organise and launch attacks against Pakistani security forces. Islamabad has repeatedly called on the Taliban authorities to prevent militant groups from operating across the border.

The Taliban denies providing shelter or support to the TTP and says insecurity in Pakistan is an internal matter. The two sides have repeatedly exchanged accusations as border tensions and cross-border attacks have continued.

Mediation Efforts Have Failed to Secure a Breakthrough

Several countries have sought to ease the dispute. Qatar and Türkiye facilitated talks between the two sides in Doha in October 2025, resulting in a ceasefire agreement. Subsequent negotiations in Istanbul, however, failed to produce a lasting settlement, according to Reuters.

Saudi Arabia has also been involved in more recent diplomatic efforts. In September, Mujahid welcomed Riyadh’s role and said the Taliban authorities wanted continued dialogue and cooperation with Pakistan. Pakistan, however, said it would not allow what it called a “pretence of dialogue” to shield groups threatening its security.

The two sides have also publicly differed over responsibility for the stalled negotiations. In an October 23 briefing, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said previous efforts to reach an understanding had failed because of what it described as the Taliban’s intransigence. Islamabad said meaningful dialogue required Kabul to address its security concerns and take action against militant groups it alleges operate from Afghanistan territory.

Earlier this month, Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said the problems between the neighbouring countries could be resolved through diplomacy. Speaking at Afghanistan-related talks in Moscow on October 5, he accused Pakistan’s military of relying on force rather than political understanding. Pakistan’s representative at the meeting, meanwhile, called on the Taliban to prevent militant groups from operating from Afghanistan soil, Reuters reported.

Despite repeated mediation attempts and statements expressing willingness to engage, Kabul and Islamabad have yet to reach a durable agreement addressing their central security and political differences.