Shah wa Arus Dam near Kabul, Afghanistan, built to support drinking water supply, irrigation and hydropower.

The authorities have signed a contract worth 1 billion Afghanis (about $15.5 million) with local company Paktia Mawj to transfer water from the Shah wa Arus Dam to Kabul.

The General Directorate of State-Owned Companies said the project aims to expand access to clean drinking water for Kabul residents. Mohammad Nabi Bahar, a spokesperson for the company, said construction is expected to take three years.

Once operational, the project is expected to supply 200 litres of drinking water per second to around 50,000 residents of Kabul’s 17th district, according to the announcement.

The project comes as Kabul faces growing pressure on its water resources, with falling groundwater levels, drought, rapid population growth and urban expansion contributing to shortages.

In a report published in April 2025, aid organisation Mercy Corps warned that Kabul’s groundwater levels had fallen by 25 to 30 metres over the previous decade. The report said the city could face the risk of running out of groundwater by 2030 if urgent action is not taken.

The Associated Press reported in April 2026 that many residents, particularly in poorer neighbourhoods, were forced to carry water from communal wells or pay for supplies delivered by tankers. The report cited population growth, climate pressures and inadequate water infrastructure among the factors worsening the crisis.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in March 2026 that nearly 80 percent of Kabul’s residents rely on wells for their daily water needs, while almost half of these sources have dried up and groundwater levels continue to decline.

Water shortages have increased the burden on households that must purchase water or drill deeper wells as existing sources dry up. Mercy Corps has also warned that groundwater contamination presents a serious public-health concern, alongside the problem of diminishing supplies.

The Shah wa Arus water-transfer project could improve access for residents in Kabul’s 17th district, but its planned capacity and coverage indicate that it is a targeted project rather than a citywide solution. Its impact will depend on whether it is completed on schedule, provides safe drinking water and is supported by sustainable management of the capital’s wider water resources.

Experts have warned that addressing Kabul’s crisis will require more than individual infrastructure projects. Controlling excessive groundwater extraction, protecting water sources, improving distribution networks and investing in long-term supply systems will also be essential to reducing the risk of a deeper shortage.