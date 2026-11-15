Khatam al nabieen Hospital.

Kabul authorities have shut down Khatam al-Nabieen Hospital on the orders of the justice minister, according to the institution’s owner.

BBC reported on November 14, 2026, that Jawad Mohseni, owner of the hospital, announced its closure in a Facebook statement, accusing Justice Minister Abdul Hakim Sharayi of demanding that the facility’s management be handed over to him or face suspension. Mohseni said he rejected the demand, arguing that there was no legitimate legal basis for transferring control of a medical institution to the minister.

Mohseni said the hospital had provided medical and healthcare services for more than 15 years, particularly in kidney treatment and urology. He added that the facility operated in a rented building and had no political activities or affiliation with any political party.

He described the closure as part of what he called discriminatory and religiously motivated actions against institutions associated with Afghanistan’s Shia community. The Taliban’s Ministry of Justice had not publicly commented on the hospital’s closure as of November 15.

The latest shutdown comes amid a broader dispute between Taliban authorities and institutions associated with Mohseni’s family, which also oversees Khatam al-Nabieen University, a religious seminary and Tamadon television network.

In September, the Ministry of Higher Education revoked the operating licence of Khatam al-Nabieen University in Kabul and its branch in Ghazni province, effectively shutting down both campuses. Mohseni rejected the allegations used to justify the decision, saying authorities had not provided evidence of violations. Nearly 4,000 students were enrolled at the university’s two campuses.

The university’s closure followed the detention of dozens of its teachers and employees during a September raid on the institution. The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) subsequently documented the arrests of 28 male staff members on September 5, with most released in the following days.

Tamadon TV was also forced to suspend its broadcasts in June after the Taliban’s Ministry of Justice accused it of links to a banned political party and operating on state land. The broadcaster disputed the allegations, saying its property ownership was based on a private sale. The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has raised concerns over the shutdown and the authorities’ actions against the broadcaster.

The Taliban authorities have previously argued that some institutions linked to Mohseni’s family were affiliated with a dissolved political party or operated on government-owned land. Their representatives have cited these allegations as grounds for closure or the transfer of properties to state control. Mohseni and representatives of the affected institutions have disputed the claims.

The latest hospital closure extends the dispute beyond religious, educational and media institutions to healthcare services, potentially affecting patients who relied on the facility for specialised treatment.