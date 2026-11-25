Germany to Deport Afghan National Convicted of a Crime.

A deportation flight carrying Afghan migrants from Germany to Kabul has been postponed amid a diplomatic dispute over the appointment of additional Afghan consular staff in Germany, according to German media reports.

Germany’s public broadcaster NDR reported on November 24 that the Taliban had intervened to stop a charter flight scheduled to return Afghan nationals from Germany to Kabul. According to diplomatic sources cited by NDR, the move was intended to pressure Berlin into allowing four additional Taliban-appointed consular officials to enter Germany. The German Interior Ministry neither confirmed nor denied the reported cancellation.

The four officials are currently waiting in Qatar to travel to Germany, where they are expected to work at the Afghanistan Embassy in Berlin and the Consulate General in Bonn. Two Taliban representatives are already operating at the diplomatic missions.

The German government agreed during the summer to allow four additional consular officials to enter the country. Their stated responsibility includes providing documentation needed to facilitate the deportation of Afghan nationals who are required to leave Germany.

However, their arrival has been delayed by security concerns. According to NDR, German authorities have received indications that one of the four officials was sent by the Taliban’s General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI), while another is reportedly linked to the Taliban’s Interior Ministry.

The German Foreign Office told NDR that no additional visas had yet been issued in connection with the four consular officials. It did not publicly explain the reasons for the delay.

The latest incident follows a similar episode in June, when the Taliban reportedly blocked another planned deportation flight. According to NDR, Kabul’s objection at the time was linked to demands for additional diplomatic personnel in Germany. Berlin subsequently agreed to admit four more Taliban-appointed consular officials, the same group now awaiting permission to travel from Qatar.

The dispute highlights the growing complications surrounding Germany’s efforts to deport Afghan nationals while maintaining working contacts with the Taliban authorities. Germany does not officially recognise the Taliban administration, but has established technical contacts with its representatives to facilitate consular services and returns.

In an August 2026 explanation, the German Foreign Office said the government had permitted a temporary technical support team to enter Germany to improve the capacity of Afghanistan diplomatic missions to provide consular services and assist with deportations.

The issue has also raised concerns among refugee advocates and human rights organisations about the involvement of Taliban representatives in Afghanistan diplomatic missions and the potential consequences for Afghans living in Europe.

In a separate report on November 24, German broadcaster Deutschlandfunk noted that Taliban representatives were already working at the Afghanistan Embassy in Berlin and the consulate in Bonn, despite Germany’s refusal to recognise the Taliban government.

The latest confrontation could have implications beyond Germany. By linking cooperation on deportations to the entry of additional consular officials, the Taliban appear to be seeking greater influence over Afghanistan diplomatic missions in Europe. NDR’s reporting suggests that gaining control of those missions is among the group’s broader objectives.

For European governments pursuing deportations to Afghanistan, the episode raises questions about the extent to which the Taliban may use cooperation over returns as leverage in negotiations over diplomatic recognition, representation and access to Afghan nationals abroad.