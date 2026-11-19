Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon and US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau discussed expanding security and economic cooperation, including counterterrorism, critical minerals and artificial intelligence, during talks in Dushanbe on Wednesday, November 18.

According to Tajikistan’s presidential press service, the discussions focused on strengthening coordination between the two countries’ agencies against terrorism, extremism, cyber threats, drug and arms trafficking, and transnational organized crime.

The two officials also reviewed bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, industry, technology, social affairs and humanitarian sectors, with long-term partnerships in the mining industry emerging as a key priority.

Rahmon and Landau discussed opportunities for American companies to expand their involvement in Tajikistan’s information technology and artificial intelligence sectors, describing technological cooperation as an important area for future bilateral relations.

Particular attention was given to implementing agreements reached during Rahmon’s meeting with US President Donald Trump and the Central Asia–US summit under the C5+1 framework, held in Washington in November 2025.

The meeting comes amid renewed US efforts to strengthen economic and strategic engagement with Central Asia, a resource-rich region located between Russia, China, Iran and Afghanistan.

According to Asia-Plus, Washington and Dushanbe have been exploring cooperation in critical minerals, particularly as the United States seeks to diversify supply chains for strategically important resources. Tajikistan is a significant global producer of antimony, a mineral used in electronics, batteries and military applications.

The United States has also sought to expand its commercial presence in Tajikistan. More than 70 companies with US capital were operating in the country at the time of the November 2025 summit, while Washington announced commercial agreements between American and Tajik companies worth more than $3 billion, according to Asia-Plus.

Landau’s visit to Dushanbe is part of a regional tour from November 16 to 24, which also includes Türkiye and Turkmenistan. The US State Department said the visit aims to deepen cooperation on regional connectivity, economic growth, technological innovation and security, while promoting American commercial interests.

Security cooperation remains particularly important for Tajikistan, which shares a long border with Afghanistan. Central Asian governments have repeatedly raised concerns about militant activity and cross-border security threats, including the presence of Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) in Afghanistan.

The discussions follow an October 19 meeting in Samarkand, where US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and foreign ministers from the five Central Asian countries addressed regional security, economic cooperation and investment under the C5+1 framework.