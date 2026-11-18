Tajikistan has proposed establishing a joint market along its shared border with Afghanistan to expand bilateral trade, facilitate cross-border commerce and create new opportunities for businesses in both countries.

Tajikistan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan, Saadi Sharifi, announced the proposal during a meeting with Sayed Karim Hashemi, head of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI), in Kabul on Wednesday, November 18, according to a statement from the chamber.

Sharifi said Tajikistan’s leadership was interested in strengthening economic relations with Afghanistan and expanding cooperation between traders and investors. He added that the proposed border market would make commercial exchanges easier for businesspeople and residents on both sides of the frontier.

The discussions also focused on strengthening institutional ties between the two countries’ business communities. Sharifi said the Tajikistan Chamber of Commerce wanted closer cooperation with its Afghan counterpart, including regular meetings and exchanges to promote trade and investment.

As an initial step, Hashemi proposed organising a visit to Tajikistan by a delegation of at least 10 Afghan businesspeople. The delegation would explore investment and commercial opportunities, meet Tajik counterparts and establish direct business contacts.

Hashemi said the ACCI was working to facilitate travel and commercial activities for Afghan traders in regional countries, particularly Tajikistan. He described the chamber as an independent, non-political organisation that had maintained its neutrality throughout its 95 years of operation.

The proposed market comes as the two neighbouring countries seek to expand economic engagement despite continuing security concerns along their approximately 1,200-kilometre shared border.

Tajikistan has gradually expanded its economic contacts with Afghanistan in recent years. In February 2026, Tajikistan’s Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin said bilateral trade had exceeded $110 million in the previous year and that border markets with Afghanistan had resumed operations. He also highlighted continued electricity supplies to Afghanistan as part of bilateral economic cooperation.

Earlier cross-border market initiatives have also provided a foundation for commercial exchanges. According to a World Bank assessment, markets established along the Tajik-Afghan border previously supported local traders and small businesses, although their operations were disrupted after 2016.

The latest proposal could provide additional opportunities for small businesses, traders and border communities, although the two sides have not announced a specific location, opening date or implementation arrangements for the proposed market.