Tajikistan Border security.

Tajikistan has called for stronger measures against terrorism, extremism and cybercrime, warning that a decline in recorded offences does not mean security threats have disappeared.

Authorities have also raised concerns about the involvement of young people and university students in extremist and terrorist organizations.

At a meeting of the Coordinating Council of Law Enforcement Agencies in Dushanbe, officials reviewed trends in extremist and terrorist crimes between 2021 and 2025, as well as cybercrime investigations covering 2025 and the first half of 2026. The Prosecutor General’s Office said the recruitment of young people, including students, remained a concern and called for closer cooperation with educational institutions and families to prevent radicalization.

Officials also highlighted the growing use of the internet and social media for extremist recruitment, online financial fraud and cross-border cybercrime. They stressed the need to improve information security, protect citizens’ personal data and strengthen public awareness of online risks. The authorities also called for a closer examination of the social and other factors that lead individuals to join extremist groups.

The security concerns extend beyond Tajikistan’s domestic challenges. The country shares a border of approximately 1,344 kilometres with Afghanistan, where attacks launched from Afghanistan territory killed five Chinese nationals in two separate incidents in November 2025.

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is also preparing to supply Tajikistan with weapons, military hardware and border-security equipment. The first deliveries are expected before the end of 2026 under a programme approved in November 2024 to strengthen the Tajik-Afghan border.

The planned assistance reflects broader regional concerns about cross-border threats, while Tajikistan’s latest security discussions underscore the growing importance of addressing both online radicalization and traditional security challenges.