Tajikistan Agrees to Increase Electricity Exports to Afghanistan

Afghanistan electricity company, Breshna, says Tajikistan has agreed to increase electricity exports to Afghanistan as the two countries discuss expanding power supplies and transmission infrastructure.

The company said Wednesday that its delegation met with the head of Tajikistan’s state electricity company, Barqi Tojik, to discuss increasing electricity imports, expanding transmission lines, improving power quality and voltage, electricity tariffs and investment opportunities.

According to the report, the Tajik side also presented plans for a new 500-kilovolt transmission line, which would increase the capacity of electricity transferred between the two countries. The proposal is part of longer-term efforts to strengthen cross-border electricity infrastructure.

Tajikistan is already a major electricity supplier to Afghanistan. Tajik Energy Ministry data show that the country exported 1.045 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in the first half of 2026, of which 702.7 million kWh, around two-thirds was supplied to Afghanistan.

The two sides agreed that their technical and commercial teams would continue discussions and work on the details needed to implement the agreements, the report said. The company did not disclose the additional volume of electricity expected under the reported increase.

The discussions come as Afghanistan remains heavily dependent on imported electricity. Earlier reporting has estimated that the country imports around 80 percent of its electricity needs from neighboring Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Iran, while domestic generation remains insufficient to meet demand.

Tajikistan’s electricity exports are closely linked to seasonal hydropower availability. Regional reporting says the country generally has surplus generation during the warmer months, while domestic shortages and electricity restrictions can emerge later in the year.

The proposed expansion also connects to broader regional power-trade plans, including CASA-1000, which is designed to facilitate the transfer of surplus hydropower from Central Asia to Afghanistan and Pakistan. Commercial operation of the project is currently expected in summer 2027 after completion of the Afghanistan section.