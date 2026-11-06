Houthi-released image purportedly shows a ballistic missile striking Saudi military equipment trucks in Yemen’s Hadhramaut province on September 7, 2026. (File photo/AFP)

Syria has sent dozens of military personnel to Saudi Arabia to provide military advice and training as the kingdom faces renewed attacks by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement, according to two Syrian military sources and a senior US official cited by Reuters on Friday.

The Syrian teams are helping train Saudi and Yemeni forces inside the kingdom to improve their combat capabilities. The Syrian sources said the personnel had arrived in recent weeks and that their mission could extend beyond training and advisory work, although its full scope remains unclear.

Damascus has not confirmed the reported deployment. A senior Syrian diplomat described suggestions of a troop deployment as premature but confirmed that a defence cooperation agreement signed during President Ahmed al-Sharaa’s visit to Riyadh on Wednesday includes military advice, training and the exchange of expertise. A Saudi official said joint training exercises were underway, with further security and defence cooperation planned.

Washington has urged Syria to proceed cautiously, warning that involvement in Yemen could draw the country into a wider regional conflict. Saudi Arabia has sought support from several allies as Houthi forces intensify missile attacks on its airports and oil facilities, while Riyadh has carried out airstrikes in support of allied Yemeni forces.

The agreement marks a further step in closer ties between Saudi Arabia and Syria following the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad in 2024. It could also open the way for broader defence cooperation, potentially involving the Saudi-Pakistani-Turkish security partnership signed in Mecca. Separately, Saudi Arabia has agreed to provide Syria with more than $403 million in concessional development loans.

The latest development follows a Reuters report in October that Syria was considering providing military assistance to Saudi Arabia, including defensive support against Houthi attacks and a possible deployment of Syrian forces to support Saudi-backed Yemeni troops in offensive operations. The extent of the proposed cooperation, however, remains unclear.

The renewed conflict in Yemen has heightened regional security concerns, with the Houthis expanding their influence in some areas while government forces have made limited advances elsewhere. Although the current arrangement is officially described as cooperation in military training and expertise, Syrian military sources cited by Reuters have not ruled out a broader operational role.