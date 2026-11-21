Switzerland and Pakistan have discussed the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, the growing challenges facing Afghan refugees and ways to strengthen international cooperation on refugee protection during a meeting in Islamabad.

The Swiss Embassy in Pakistan said on Friday, November 20, that Swiss Ambassador Stéphane Rey met Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Mohammad Sadiq Khan, to discuss humanitarian management, assistance for Afghan refugees and progress on the Solutions Strategy for Afghan Refugees (SSAR).

According to a statement published by the embassy, the discussions focused on strengthening cooperation and identifying ways to address the humanitarian needs of Afghans, including efforts to advance sustainable solutions for displaced communities.

The Swiss government currently chairs the SSAR framework, which seeks to improve protection and support for Afghan refugees while promoting solutions involving countries of origin, host countries and international partners.

Khan also confirmed the meeting in a statement, saying the discussions covered matters of mutual interest, regional developments and humanitarian issues concerning Afghan citizens. However, he did not disclose further details about specific commitments, proposed measures or the outcome of the talks.

The meeting comes as Pakistan continues to implement its policy of returning undocumented Afghan nationals and other categories of Afghan refugees, placing additional pressure on families who have lived in the country for years.

According to the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the scale of returns has remained substantial. Their latest figures, updated on November 7, show that approximately 1.41 million Afghans returned to Afghanistan from neighbouring countries during 2026 alone. Around 727,000 came from Pakistan and 681,100 from Iran. These figures include both voluntary returns and deportations.

A separate IOM monitoring report covering September 15, 2023, to September 15, 2026, recorded more than 2.72 million Afghan returns through Pakistan’s border crossings. The organisation also reported that fear of arrest was the main reason cited by surveyed Afghan returnees for leaving Pakistan.

The continuing returns have raised concerns among humanitarian organisations about Afghanistan’s capacity to absorb large numbers of people amid economic difficulties, limited employment opportunities and an already fragile humanitarian situation.

The Swiss-Pakistani discussions come as international organisations continue to call for coordinated support for Afghan refugees, protection of vulnerable families and sustainable solutions that allow displaced Afghans to rebuild their lives with dignity.