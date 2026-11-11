As student journalists help fill gaps in US local news coverage, a new study highlights the growing workload and burnout risks facing journalism professors.

A growing number of American colleges are sending journalism students to cover local news that struggling newspapers can no longer report, but a new study warns that the faculty holding these programs together are overworked and at risk of burnout.

The research, by Sima Bhowmik of the University of Vermont and Andrea Lorenz of Kent State University, was published in the academic journal Journalism & Mass Communication Educator. It is based on interviews with 118 faculty and staff members at 101 colleges and universities, according to Nieman Lab, a journalism publication of Harvard’s Nieman Foundation.

Participants described working at full capacity, with long days and too little time to coach students to the standard partner news outlets expect. Staffing shortages, retirements, hiring freezes and budget cuts have made the workload heavier at many institutions, the researchers found.

Bhowmik told Nieman Lab that a single professor may edit 10 to 20 stories a week from inexperienced students while carrying a full teaching load, and that much of this extra work goes unrecognized by universities.

Beyond editing, faculty act as the link between classrooms and newsrooms, negotiating story pitches, coordinating deadlines and managing revisions with students who are balancing other courses and jobs. The authors describe this labor as the hidden infrastructure that turns class assignments into published journalism, and argue that passion “is not a sustainable staffing model.”

The pressure is greatest at smaller colleges, Bhowmik said, where programs lack the in-house newsrooms of larger journalism schools and often depend on one or two faculty members.

The model has spread quickly. The Center for Community News at the University of Vermont, which tracks these partnerships, counted 282 existing or emerging programs at 205 US colleges and universities in 2025, up from 227 programs at 172 schools a year earlier. The center says more than 3,000 news outlets received free student-produced content.

Nieman Lab’s Joshua Benton compared the findings to the first wave of US nonprofit local newsrooms in the late 2000s and early 2010s, many of them founded by committed journalists who burned out within a few years. He suggested university leaders follow the example of funders, who have since shifted toward building long-term institutional capacity.

The approach, often called the “teaching hospital” model, is not new. The University of Missouri has given journalism students real newsroom experience for more than a century. Its recent growth, however, comes as local newspapers across the United States have cut staff or closed, leaving many communities with little regular coverage.