Top ten passport with most visa free travel destinations in 2026.

Which 10 countries offer the most visa-free travel destinations in 2026, and where does each rank in the latest global passport index?

Singapore has retained its position as the world’s strongest passport in the October 2026 Henley Passport Index, offering access to 193 destinations without a visa obtained in advance, while Japan, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates share second place.

The latest ranking places several European countries among the world’s most travel-accessible passports, with Sweden in third place. The index measures international mobility by comparing how many destinations passport holders can enter without obtaining a visa before departure.

The Henley Passport Index covers 199 passports and 227 travel destinations. It draws on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and research by Henley & Partners. Its scoring system also counts qualifying visa-on-arrival facilities and electronic travel authorisations that do not require prior visa approval.

Singapore leads the ranking with access to 193 destinations, according to reports on the October update. Japan, South Korea and the United Arab Emirates follow with access to 188 destinations each. The UAE is the highest-ranked Arab country in the latest list.

Sweden ranks third, with access to 187 destinations. Eleven countries share fourth place with 186 destinations: Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway and Spain.

Austria, Greece, Malta, Portugal and Switzerland share fifth place, with access to 185 destinations. Hungary, Malaysia, Poland and the United Kingdom occupy sixth place, each with access to 184 destinations.

Australia, Canada, the Czech Republic, Latvia, New Zealand, Slovakia and Slovenia share seventh place, with access to 183 destinations. Croatia and Estonia rank eighth, followed by Liechtenstein and Lithuania in ninth place.

Iceland and the United States share tenth place, with access to 180 destinations without a visa obtained in advance. The US remains among the world’s most travel-accessible passports, although it sits below several Asian and European countries in the latest ranking.

The rankings illustrate differences in international travel access among countries. However, a higher position does not guarantee entry under all circumstances. Travellers may still need to meet entry conditions, provide supporting documents or obtain an electronic travel authorisation, depending on their destination and circumstances.