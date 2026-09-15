Strait of Hormuz Shipping Traffic Drops Sharply Amid Gulf Tensions

Commercial shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz continued to decline after renewed fighting in the Middle East, with ship-tracking data showing cargo vessel transits dropping to just four in the latest 24-hour period, according to maritime analytics firm Kpler. The slowdown highlights growing disruption to one of the world’s most important oil transit routes.

According to Kpler data cited by Al Jazeera, only four commodity vessels passed through the strait on Monday, down from 10 vessels the previous day and far below normal peacetime traffic through the strategic waterway.

The latest data also showed at least 436 vessels waiting in holding areas around the Strait of Hormuz, as shipping companies delayed voyages because of security risks and uncertainty over safe passage. Maritime analysts say some vessels have also switched off their Automatic Identification System (AIS) transponders, meaning actual traffic could be slightly higher than publicly tracked figures.

The Strait of Hormuz carries roughly 20 percent of global crude oil and liquefied natural gas exports during normal conditions, making it one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints. Since the escalation of U.S.-Iran hostilities, vessel movements through the strait have fallen dramatically from pre-war levels, disrupting regional shipping and energy markets.

The decline in shipping follows a series of attacks on commercial vessels, including incidents involving sea mines and missile strikes, which have prompted shipping companies to reroute or delay cargoes where possible. Diplomatic efforts between Gulf Arab states and Iran over shipping arrangements in the strait have also stalled amid escalating regional tensions.

Oil markets reacted to the heightened security risks, with Brent crude futures rising by $1.24, or about 1.2 percent, to $106.93 per barrel during early trading, reflecting concerns that prolonged disruptions in the Gulf could tighten global energy supplies.

The slowdown in Hormuz traffic comes as tensions between the United States and Iran continue over control and security of the strait, while fighting between Saudi Arabia and Iran-backed Houthi forces has expanded across the Gulf and Red Sea region.