Iran Sets Conditions for Strait of Hormuz Reopening

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz depends on the United States fulfilling its commitments under the Islamabad memorandum, while reporting an understanding with Oman on maritime routes through the strategic waterway.

In an interview with Iraq’s Al Ekhbariya television, Araghchi said Tehran and Muscat had reached an understanding on navigation routes and that Iran was awaiting international registration of the agreement, according to reports published on Tuesday.

Araghchi said the next step towards progress in negotiations with Washington was the implementation of commitments included in the Islamabad memorandum. He said the two sides could then discuss other outstanding issues.

Communications between Tehran and Washington were continuing through mediating countries, including Pakistan and Qatar, Araghchi said. However, negotiations remain stalled amid disagreements over the conditions for ending hostilities and reopening the waterway.

The Iranian foreign minister also discussed Tehran’s proposed seven-day plan, which sets out conditions for reopening the strait and resuming negotiations with the United States. He said Washington had sought to add provisions to the proposal.

Under the plan outlined by Araghchi in September, Iran would reopen the Strait of Hormuz on the sixth day after the United States accepted its conditions, with negotiations on a broader agreement beginning on the seventh day. Tehran has said the proposal remains conditional on Washington meeting its demands.

Araghchi also warned that military confrontations involving the United States and Israel could resume, saying Iran was prepared for that possibility. His remarks came as diplomatic efforts continued amid persistent tensions between Tehran and Washington.

On Iran’s relationships with Hezbollah in Lebanon and Yemen’s Houthi movement, Araghchi said the groups made their own decisions and were not subordinate to Tehran, according to the interview reports.

The Strait of Hormuz is a major international shipping route linking the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. Disruptions to commercial shipping through the strait can affect global energy supplies, maritime transport and oil prices. Reuters reported on October 18 that Iran had offered to reopen the waterway within seven days if the United States accepted its conditions.