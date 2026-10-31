Oil tankers and cargo vessels navigating the Strait of Hormuz amid heightened maritime security risks.

At least 35 attacks on commercial vessels were reported in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz in October, making it the worst month for shipping incidents since the US-Israeli war with Iran began in February, according to Al Jazeera, citing maritime security data.

The figure marks an increase from March, when around 30 attacks were reported, according to the report. Earlier Reuters reporting on October 23 had recorded 28 confirmed and reported attacks for the month, indicating that incidents continued to accumulate in the final week of October.

The rising number of attacks has heightened risks for commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global oil and gas supplies.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported several incidents on October 29 and 30. These included tankers struck by unidentified projectiles and a vessel reported on fire near Khasab, Oman. In one October 30 incident, a verified source told UKMTO that a crude oil tanker had been hit while leaving the strait. The agency advised ships to transit with caution.

Separately, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said on Friday that four oil tankers had caught fire or exploded after attempting to use routes it described as unauthorised. The Guards claimed that at least one supertanker carrying more than two million barrels of crude oil struck a naval mine.

Reuters said it could not independently verify the Iranian military’s account. UKMTO also reported separate vessel incidents, but it was not clear whether those involved the same tankers mentioned by Iran.

The International Maritime Organization said 122 maritime incidents had been confirmed across the Strait of Hormuz and the wider Middle East as of October 30. Its figures cover a broader region and should not be confused with the monthly attack count for the strait alone.

The attacks have taken place amid the continuing US-Israeli war with Iran, which began on February 28. The disruption has threatened energy shipments and increased pressure on global shipping and oil markets.