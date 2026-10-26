A Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphone alongside a map showing Dhaka, Bangladesh, and Kabul, Afghanistan, illustrating a reported cross-border phone theft and tracking case.

A Bangladeshi man says his stolen Samsung smartphone was tracked to Kabul nearly two months after it disappeared in Dhaka, prompting him to appeal to Taliban authorities for its recovery.

Mohammad Munir Hossain said his Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra was stolen from his pocket while he was boarding a bus in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on August 9. He had purchased the phone two days earlier, on August 7, for 112,500 Bangladeshi taka, equivalent to approximately $910.

Hossain said he subsequently filed a theft complaint with police in Dhaka on August 18 and pursued the case through the relevant authorities.

Phone Tracking Points to Kabul

Images from Samsung’s phone-tracking application reportedly show the device’s location in Kabul, the Afghanistan capital. Information provided by Hossain also suggests that a SIM card was used in the phone in Afghanistan on October 11, nearly two months after the reported theft.

The tracking information has raised the possibility that the device was taken from Bangladesh to Afghanistan. However, the available information does not establish who took the phone to Kabul or who is currently using it.

Hossain has provided documentation related to the purchase, his police complaint and the phone’s reported location to support his request for assistance.

Appeal to Taliban Authorities

In a letter addressed to officials in Afghanistan and Bangladesh, Hossain appealed to the Taliban’s Ministry of Interior to help locate and return his phone.

He said he had submitted the theft report filed with Bangladeshi police, a tracking reference from the cybercrime unit, screenshots showing the phone’s location and proof of purchase.

The request seeks assistance from Afghan authorities in recovering the device, which Hossain believes can be traced through its digital location records.

It remains unclear whether the phone has been physically located by authorities or whether any recovery operation has begun.

Hossain’s case highlights how smartphone-tracking tools can help owners identify a device’s reported location after a theft, including when it appears to have crossed international borders. However, location data alone does not identify the person possessing a device or guarantee its recovery