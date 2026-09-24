Spain’s Sánchez Accuses Israel of ‘Genocide’ in Gaza During UN Speech

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez accused Israel of committing “genocide” in Gaza during his address to the United Nations General Assembly, calling for stronger international action and reaffirming Spain’s support for sanctions and accountability under international law.

Speaking at the UN General Assembly on Thursday, September 24, Sánchez said Spain has consistently opposed what he described as wars of aggression, citing conflicts in Ukraine, Lebanon, Iran, and Gaza. He said Madrid has sought to apply the same principles of international law across different conflicts.

According to Al Jazeera reports, Sánchez said Spain “firmly condemns what he described as the genocide that Benjamin Netanyahu continues to commit in Gaza.” Israel has repeatedly rejected allegations that its military campaign amounts to genocide, arguing that its operations target Hamas and are conducted in self-defense following the October 2023 attacks.

Sánchez said Spain remains committed to measures it has previously announced, including an arms embargo on Israel, sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, and preventing Spanish territory or military facilities from being used for operations that Madrid believes violate international law.

Spain has emerged as one of the European Union’s strongest critics of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza. Alongside several European partners, Madrid has repeatedly called for an immediate ceasefire, expanded humanitarian access, and greater protection for civilians.

The dispute over Gaza has also deepened tensions between Spain and Israel. Israeli officials have criticized Sánchez’s government over its recognition of a Palestinian state and its public criticism of Israeli military operations, while Spain has defended its position as consistent with international humanitarian law.

Sánchez’s remarks came as humanitarian conditions in Gaza continue to draw international concern. The United Nations has warned of severe shortages of food, water and medical supplies, while aid agencies have called for unrestricted humanitarian access to civilians trapped by the conflict.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is hearing a case brought by South Africa alleging that Israel is violating the Genocide Convention in Gaza. The court has issued provisional measures ordering Israel to take steps to prevent acts prohibited under the convention and improve humanitarian access, but it has not ruled on whether genocide has occurred. Israel rejects the allegations and is contesting the case.