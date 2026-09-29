SpaceX Starship Reaches Orbit for First Time, Deploys 26 Starlink Satellites

SpaceX’s Starship reached Earth orbit for the first time on Monday, marking a major milestone for the company’s next-generation rocket after 14 integrated test flights.

The uncrewed Starship lifted off from SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Texas and successfully reached orbital velocity before deploying 26 next-generation Starlink V3 satellites. The mission was the first Starship flight to carry an operational satellite payload into orbit.

The mission did not proceed entirely as planned. One of Starship’s engines shut down during the flight, prompting SpaceX engineers to shorten the mission from its planned roughly 10-hour, six-orbit profile. The spacecraft returned to Earth after about three hours and splashed down in the Pacific Ocean.

The flight also provided engineers with data on Starship’s re-entry and heat-shield performance. The Super Heavy booster separated from the spacecraft and completed its planned descent into the Gulf of Mexico, while the upper stage returned through the atmosphere and ended in the Pacific.

The 26 Starlink V3 satellites deployed during the mission are more capable than earlier versions, with substantially greater communications capacity. Their deployment also demonstrated Starship’s potential as a future operational launch vehicle rather than solely a test platform.

The successful orbital flight is important to SpaceX’s broader plans for a reusable launch system capable of carrying large payloads and eventually supporting crewed and deep-space missions. NASA is relying on a human-rated version of Starship as a lunar lander for its Artemis program.

Starship is also central to SpaceX’s plans to expand launch capacity and eventually move beyond Falcon 9. However, the company still needs to demonstrate reliable repeated reuse, including recovery and rapid turnaround of both stages, before the system can become a routine commercial launch vehicle.

The latest flight therefore represents both a significant technical achievement and another test of the system’s reliability as SpaceX moves toward regular Starship operations and future lunar missions.