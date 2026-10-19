Elon Musk speaks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on January 22, 2026. (Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images)

Elon Musk has pledged to give every child in the United States one SpaceX share in 2027, announcing the plan on X on Monday, October 19, and describing it as the first of several planned initiatives.

“Next year, I will give one of my SpaceX shares to every kid in America. This will be the first of many,” Musk wrote in the post. He did not specify an age limit, eligibility requirements, distribution arrangements or a timetable for transferring the shares.

The announcement followed Musk’s criticism of artificial intelligence company Anthropic’s plan to commit part of its equity to a newly established public benefit fund. On Sunday, October 18, Anthropic announced that it would commit 5% of its shares to the fund, subject to stockholder approval, with the possibility of additional contributions as the company’s valuation increases.

Anthropic said the fund could support large donations to nonprofit organisations or direct distributions to specific populations. The company also said its founders had pledged to donate 80% of their equity, while around half its employees participate in an equity donation-matching programme.

Musk responded to Anthropic’s announcement by recommending that the company distribute shares directly to the public. He subsequently indicated that he intended to follow that approach through his proposed SpaceX giveaway.

Potential value of the proposed giveaway

The pledge could represent a substantial transfer of wealth if it covers all US residents under 18. Axios reported that the United States has just over 72 million people in that age group. Based on a reported SpaceX closing price of $146.03 per share on Friday, October 16, distributing one share to each child would amount to approximately $10.5 billion.

That estimate is illustrative rather than a confirmed cost. The eventual value would depend on the share price when the transfers take place and the number of eligible recipients. Musk has not confirmed whether his definition of a child includes everyone under 18.

The proposed giveaway follows other efforts to expand children’s access to investments. SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell and her husband have also pledged a substantial donation of SpaceX shares to support investment accounts for more than two million children, according to Yahoo Finance.

However, Musk has not announced an application process or published detailed rules for his proposed distribution. Until further details emerge, the pledge remains a public commitment without a confirmed implementation timetable.