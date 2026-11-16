South Korea’s Top Tax Exam Scorer Admits Cheating With AI

Han Won-seok confessed in a video on the YouTube channel of his lawyer

South Korea’s top scorer in a national tax accountant examination has admitted using artificial intelligence and hidden electronic devices to cheat, prompting a police investigation and tighter security measures ahead of a major university entrance exam.

Reuters reported on Sunday, November 15, that the 34-year-old man, identified as Han, confessed to photographing examination questions with a miniature camera, sending them to an AI tool and checking the generated answers on his smartphone. He had previously denied allegations of cheating after his unusually high scores triggered months of suspicion.

In a video published on his lawyer’s YouTube channel, Han acknowledged using the method in both stages of the tax accountant qualification examination, held in April and July.

He scored 397.5 out of 400 in the first stage, answering 159 of 160 questions correctly. In the second stage, he received 663 out of 800, securing the highest overall position among candidates.

“My passing the exam with the top score was not the result of fair effort,” Han said, apologising to other candidates and acknowledging that his actions had undermined confidence in the examination process.

He said he decided to confess after considering the feelings of the candidate who had finished in second place. He also expressed concern that his actions had cast suspicion on people who had earned their results honestly.

Han submitted a written confession to Seoul police through his lawyer. On Monday, November 16, Yonhap News Agency reported that investigators had secured a miniature camera, laptop and mobile phone allegedly used in the cheating scheme. Police said they would examine the devices and question the suspect as part of their investigation.

The scandal has intensified concerns about the growing use of artificial intelligence and concealed electronic devices to undermine the fairness of competitive examinations in South Korea.

AI cheating raises concerns ahead of university entrance exam

The confession comes just days before South Korea’s annual College Scholastic Ability Test, widely known as the Suneung, which is scheduled for Thursday, November 19. The examination is a major determinant of university admission and can significantly influence students’ future educational and career opportunities.

According to the Associated Press, authorities are strengthening anti-cheating measures at approximately 1,300 examination sites, including deploying specially trained supervisors to identify concealed cameras and suspicious devices. Officials have also considered additional restrictions on smart devices and wireless connections.

Reuters reported on Monday, November 16, that South Korean authorities would inspect glasses worn by students taking this week’s university entrance examination following the scandal. The Education Ministry has ruled out postponing the test, emphasising its importance to students and the country’s highly competitive education system.

The government has also pledged tougher action against AI-assisted cheating. Yonhap reported that authorities had promised a zero-tolerance approach, including criminal complaints where appropriate and stronger supervision of the upcoming examination.

The incident follows other reported cases involving AI-enabled glasses at university entrance examinations and secondary schools, raising questions about whether existing examination security systems can keep pace with rapidly advancing technology.

Han said his motivation was to secure an income and find a job that would make his parents proud. He apologised for his actions and said he would cooperate with investigators.