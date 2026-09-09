South Korea Has No Final Decision on Troop Deployment to Strait of Hormuz

South Korea has not made a final decision to deploy military forces to the Strait of Hormuz, despite ongoing discussions with France and other countries over efforts to restore freedom of navigation through the strategically important waterway, officials said.

South Korea’s presidential office said Wednesday that the government is reviewing its options for contributing to international efforts to improve security in the strait, but stressed that no decision has been made on sending troops or military assets.

The clarification came after President Lee Jae Myung held talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in France. The two leaders discussed international security issues, including possible cooperation related to the Strait of Hormuz, according to South Korean officials.

Seoul has also dispatched an investigation team to the United Arab Emirates to assess the security situation around the Strait of Hormuz. South Korea’s Defense Ministry said the team’s mission was to evaluate conditions in the region and was not conducted on the premise that a military deployment had already been decided.

South Korean officials have said possible contributions could include military or non-military measures, including efforts to support freedom of navigation and maritime security. Any overseas military deployment would also require consideration of domestic legal procedures and, where applicable, approval by the National Assembly.

The issue has gained urgency as tensions between the United States and Iran have disrupted commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important energy routes. Reuters reported that only seven commodity vessels passed through the waterway on Monday, down from eight the previous day, amid Iranian warnings of retaliation against further U.S. attacks.

South Korea has a major economic interest in keeping the waterway open. Reuters reported that the country relied on the Strait of Hormuz for about 61 percent of its crude oil imports and 54 percent of its naphtha imports last year.

The debate also carries diplomatic risks for Seoul. Iran has warned that a South Korean military presence in the Gulf would be viewed as support for U.S. military operations, while Washington has pressed allies to contribute to efforts aimed at securing navigation through the strait.

For now, Seoul says its options remain under review. The government has emphasized that any contribution must take into account regional security, its relations with Iran and the United States, domestic legal requirements, and South Korea’s own military readiness on the Korean Peninsula.