Photo/AFP.

South Korea’s education minister has resigned after last-minute anti-cheating measures sparked confusion ahead of the country’s high-stakes university entrance examination.

Choi Kyo-jin stepped down on Sunday, November 22, after taking responsibility for the controversy surrounding preparations for the annual College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), widely known as the Suneung. President Lee Jae-myung accepted his resignation, according to South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency.

In a statement released through the Ministry of Education, Choi acknowledged that repeated changes to examination procedures shortly before the test had inconvenienced candidates and the public.

“As the minister in charge, I believe I cannot escape criticism that we failed to prepare in advance,” he said. “Now that the exam has concluded, I feel a deep sense of responsibility and am offering my resignation.”

The controversy intensified after a candidate who achieved the highest score in South Korea’s certified tax accountant examination admitted to using electronic devices and generative artificial intelligence (AI) to cheat.

The candidate, identified as Han, said he used a miniature camera to photograph examination questions, sent the images to an AI system to obtain answers and checked the results on his smartphone. He admitted using the method in both rounds of the examination. Police subsequently secured a miniature camera, a laptop and a mobile phone allegedly involved in the incident for investigation.

The admission triggered nationwide concerns about AI-assisted cheating just days before the university entrance examination, prompting authorities to introduce additional security measures.

According to Reuters, the government strengthened checks at examination centres, including inspections of candidates’ glasses and clothing, the use of metal detectors and the deployment of approximately 8,400 additional supervisors. Authorities also sought assistance from technology companies to investigate whether examination questions had been photographed and submitted to generative AI applications.

On examination day, authorities sent three emergency alerts to mobile phones nationwide to help identify candidates who had failed to surrender their devices. Stickers were also placed over clothing buttons to prevent the concealment of miniature cameras, while candidates’ glasses were subject to inspection.

The Ministry of Education reported that 111 suspected cases involving unauthorised electronic devices were detected among approximately 500,000 candidates, according to Yonhap.

The CSAT, which determines admission to universities across South Korea, is considered one of the country’s most consequential examinations, with significant implications for students’ future education and career opportunities.

The last-minute security changes added to candidates’ anxiety, with some reportedly concerned that ordinary glasses or personal belongings could be mistaken for prohibited smart devices. The controversy has also raised broader questions about how education authorities can protect the integrity of high-stakes examinations as AI technology becomes increasingly accessible.