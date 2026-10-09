South African Jurist Navi Pillay Wins 2026 Nobel Peace Prize

South African jurist Navanethem “Navi” Pillay, a former United Nations high commissioner for human rights, has won the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts to promote peace, strengthen international law and hold perpetrators of serious international crimes accountable.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee announced the award on Friday, October 9, recognizing Pillay’s decades-long work to advance international justice and strengthen legal institutions responsible for prosecuting war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide. Committee chair Jørgen Watne Frydnes said her work had helped advance a more comprehensive international legal order.

Born in Durban, South Africa, in 1941 to a family of Indian Tamil origin, Pillay began her legal career under apartheid, when racial discrimination restricted the rights and opportunities of the country’s non-white population. She became a prominent lawyer defending anti-apartheid activists and later emerged as an influential figure in international human rights law.

Pillay served as a judge and later president of the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, where her work contributed to landmark legal developments recognizing rape and sexual violence as crimes that can constitute crimes against humanity and genocide. She subsequently served as a judge at the International Criminal Court and as the UN high commissioner for human rights from 2008 to 2014.

Her career has also included work on major international accountability cases. Pillay chaired the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory from 2021 to 2025 and has served as an ad hoc judge at the International Court of Justice in proceedings concerning allegations of genocide against Myanmar over its treatment of the Rohingya minority.

In announcing the prize, the Nobel Committee warned that international courts, judges and legal institutions face increasing political pressure at a time when wars and conflicts are intensifying. It said resolving disputes peacefully and securing justice for victims depend on respect for international law and accountability for those responsible for grave abuses.

The committee said Pillay’s work demonstrates how international tribunals can help establish legal standards, pursue accountability and provide victims with avenues for justice. Her recognition also highlights the role of international law in efforts to prevent atrocities and support lasting peace.

Pillay becomes the fifth South African to receive the Nobel Peace Prize, joining previous laureates including Nelson Mandela and Archbishop Desmond Tutu. The 2026 award places renewed international attention on the institutions and legal principles designed to hold individuals and states accountable for serious violations.