South Africa Averaged Nearly 60 Murders a Day in April-June, Crime Data Shows

South Africa recorded nearly 60 murders every day between April and June 2026, underscoring the country’s continuing violent crime crisis despite a year-on-year decline in homicides, according to official police statistics.

The latest figures from the South African Police Service (SAPS) show 5,427 people were murdered during the first quarter of the 2026/27 financial year, covering the period from April 1 to June 30. That averages about 60 killings a day, or nearly 2.5 murders every hour.

By comparison, the United Kingdom, whose population is slightly larger than South Africa’s, records roughly two homicides a day, highlighting the scale of South Africa’s security challenge.

Although the murder total fell 5.9 percent compared with the same period in 2025, South African authorities acknowledged that the country’s levels of violent crime remain among the highest in the world outside active war zones.

Cape Town remains one of the country’s murder hotspots

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said the latest statistics reinforce the need for greater policing powers at the local level, arguing that municipalities should be given more authority to combat gangs, illegal firearms and organized violent crime.

“Violent crime remains far too high,” Hill-Lewis said, while noting that targeted policing operations in several Cape Town neighborhoods have contributed to declines in murder rates.

Despite the provincial decline, Cape Town continues to dominate South Africa’s list of the country’s most dangerous policing districts. Precincts including Mfuleni, Nyanga, Delft, Gugulethu, Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha remain among the nation’s worst murder hotspots.

Firearms and gangs drive deadly violence

Police statistics show firearms remain the leading weapon used in murders across South Africa. More than 2,500 murders in the April–June period involved guns, while thousands more occurred in public places, reflecting the widespread nature of armed violence.

In the Western Cape alone, authorities recorded 217 gang-related murders during the quarter, with gang conflict identified as one of the main drivers of violence in Cape Town’s Cape Flats communities.

Hill-Lewis has renewed calls for policing reforms that would give local governments greater operational authority, saying municipal law enforcement officers have increased firearm seizures and drug confiscations but remain limited by South Africa’s centralized policing system.

The latest crime statistics have intensified debate over public safety in South Africa, where authorities continue to confront gang violence, armed robberies, drug trafficking and organized crime despite recent improvements in some categories of violent crime.