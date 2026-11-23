Snow leapard in badakhshan wakhan, Afghanistan.

A snow leopard has killed 22 sheep and goats in Afghanistan’s northeastern Badakhshan province, prompting the affected livestock owner to seek government assistance and compensation.

The attack occurred at around 6 a.m. on Sunday in Wargand Payan village, in Wakhan district, according to officials from the provincial Department of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock.

Kikaus Taksari, the department’s director-general for planning and programme coordination, said on Monday that 15 sheep and seven goats belonging to a local resident identified as Shanba were killed.

Taksari said the department received a report of the incident from the Wakhan National Park administration. He added that snow leopards are wild carnivores that inhabit mountainous areas and may approach livestock settlements because of factors such as a shortage of natural prey and hunger.

He also pointed to inadequate protection of livestock enclosures as a possible factor increasing the risk of attacks.

The owner of the dead animals has called on the authorities to investigate the incident and help compensate him for the financial losses.

Human-wildlife conflict has been a recurring concern in Wakhan, one of Afghanistan’s main habitats for the snow leopard. Previous reports by local media have documented similar attacks in the district, with residents reporting substantial losses among sheep and goats and appealing for financial assistance.

A 2023 study published in Snow Leopard Reports documented seven incidents in which snow leopards entered livestock enclosures in Badakhshan, including several cases in Wakhan. Researchers said such attacks can cause significant losses for herding families and create risks for the survival of the predators when communities retaliate.

Conservation research identifies declining wild prey, livestock encroachment into wildlife habitats and retaliatory killings as major threats to snow leopards in Afghanistan. Improved protection of livestock enclosures and measures to reduce losses for local herders are among the approaches recommended to limit conflict between communities and wildlife.

The snow leopard is a protected mountain species found across parts of Central and South Asia. Afghanistan’s Wakhan Corridor is considered an important habitat for the animal, which faces threats from habitat pressures, declining prey populations and human-wildlife conflict.