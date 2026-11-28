American streamer Sneako says he remains under FBI investigation following his Afghanistan visit, with authorities still holding his phone.

American social media personality Sneako says the FBI has kept his mobile phone and books for six days following hours of questioning after his controversial visit to Afghanistan, where he met Taliban officials, including Anas Haqqani.

Khaama Press reported on Saturday, November 28, citing Sneako’s statements on social media and reports by international media, that the streamer remains without his personal belongings following his return to the United States. In a post on X on Thursday, November 26, he said the FBI had not returned his phone and books and claimed he remained under investigation. However, US authorities have not publicly confirmed whether a formal investigation has been opened.

Sneako, whose real name is Nicolas Kenn De Balinthazy, previously said he was questioned for approximately eight hours during his return journey from Afghanistan. He said the questioning lasted about three hours at Abu Dhabi airport in the United Arab Emirates and another five hours after he arrived in New York.

The streamer also said US authorities confiscated his electronic devices for examination. He complained that losing access to his phone had disrupted his daily activities, including arranging transportation and ordering food.

His questioning followed a visit to Afghanistan during which he published videos of meetings with Taliban officials and members of the group, including Anas Haqqani, a senior figure associated with the Haqqani Network.

Some of the videos attracted widespread criticism, particularly his portrayal of life under Taliban rule and his comments about restrictions on women and girls. During a visit to a girls’ primary school, Sneako questioned reports about restrictions on girls’ education, describing them as Western propaganda.

However, Taliban authorities have barred girls from attending secondary school beyond the sixth grade and prohibited women from attending universities. These restrictions have drawn repeated condemnation from international organisations and human rights groups.

Another widely circulated video showed a Taliban member offering to find Sneako an Afghan wife if he wanted to marry. The exchange prompted criticism from Afghan women’s rights activists and former parliamentarian Fawzia Koofi, who questioned the portrayal of Afghan women and the country’s social conditions.

Before his return, American right-wing political activist Laura Loomer publicly called on US authorities to investigate Sneako over his meetings with Kabul representatives. On November 21, Loomer said she had submitted information to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI, alleging that the streamer had supported the Haqqani Network, which the United States designates as a foreign terrorist organisation.

Loomer later claimed that federal agencies had taken possession of Sneako’s electronic devices after he returned to the United States. However, her allegations about his alleged links to the network have not been independently established, and US authorities have not publicly confirmed the details of any investigation.

Sneako’s visit also drew criticism from Afghan political figures and women’s rights activists, who accused him of presenting a misleading picture of conditions under Taliban rule, particularly regarding restrictions on women’s education and freedoms.

The streamer has defended his trip, saying he wanted to document Afghanistan and speak directly with people in the country. He has also denied receiving payment for the visit.

The FBI has not issued a public statement explaining the reasons for questioning Sneako or the continued retention of his personal belongings.