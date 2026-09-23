Smart Glasses Boom Raises Global Privacy Fears Over Secret Recording

The rapid rise of AI-powered smart glasses is creating new privacy concerns around the world, with businesses, regulators and digital rights advocates warning that the devices could make hidden photo, video and audio recording part of everyday life, according to a CNN report.

Once considered a niche gadget, smart glasses are becoming increasingly mainstream as major technology companies race to bring AI features into wearable devices. The technology allows users to capture photos, record videos, translate languages, answer questions, identify objects and access AI assistants using voice commands while wearing ordinary-looking glasses.

CNN reported that bars, theaters and restaurants in central London are among the first public venues grappling with the technology, as some business owners worry customers could secretly record staff and other patrons without their knowledge or consent.

The growing popularity of smart glasses has been driven by Meta’s partnership with eyewear giant EssilorLuxottica. The companies said they sold about 7 million AI-powered smart glasses during 2025, reflecting strong consumer demand for wearable AI technology.

Meta is expected to unveil new smart glasses at its annual Connect conference, while reports suggest the company is also developing a version without a built-in camera in response to privacy concerns. Samsung and Google are also preparing to launch jointly developed AI smart glasses later this year, expanding competition in the wearable technology market.

Privacy advocates say the biggest concern is that smart glasses can record photos, videos and conversations in a way that is far less noticeable than smartphones. Because the camera is built into the frame of the glasses, people nearby may not realize they are being recorded.

Videos circulating on social media have intensified the debate after some users appeared to record women and strangers in public places without their permission. Those incidents have renewed questions about consent, surveillance and whether existing privacy laws are equipped to regulate AI-powered wearable cameras.

Legal experts told CNN that privacy protections vary widely across countries. Some jurisdictions require consent before recording audio, while others allow recording in public spaces under certain circumstances. Regulators in Europe and elsewhere are now examining whether current laws adequately address wearable devices capable of continuous recording and AI-assisted recognition.

Technology companies argue that built-in safeguards are designed to protect privacy. Current smart glasses typically include an LED indicator that lights up while recording video, and companies say they prohibit the misuse of AI features for surveillance or facial recognition in many circumstances.

Despite those safeguards, researchers warn that AI wearables blur the line between personal technology and public surveillance. The ability to instantly identify objects, summarize conversations and capture first-person footage could fundamentally change expectations of privacy in workplaces, restaurants, public transport and other shared spaces.