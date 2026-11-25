Kabul city

Six people described as armed robbers by Taliban authorities have been killed in a gunfight with security forces in Kabul, according to the Kabul police spokesperson.

Khalid Zadran, spokesperson for the Taliban police command in Kabul, said on Wednesday, November 25, that the incident occurred at around 2am in the capital’s eighth police district. In a post on X, he said security forces had pursued a vehicle carrying six people and repeatedly ordered it to stop. After the vehicle failed to comply, an exchange of gunfire broke out, killing all six occupants.

Zadran said security forces recovered three firearms and two bayonets from the vehicle. He did not provide the identities of those killed or details about whether any security personnel or civilians were injured. The Taliban authorities have not released further information about the circumstances of the shooting.

The incident comes two days after Taliban authorities reported killing three other suspected armed robbers during a security operation in Kabul’s 11th police district. According to reports. Tthe three were accused of involvement in an armed attack on an Afghan United Bank vehicle in the capital that left two bank employees dead and an undisclosed amount of money stolen. Seven other alleged members of the group were reportedly arrested.

The latest incident also comes amid previous questions over the circumstances of killings during Taliban security operations. In August, reports indicated that relatives of some people killed in Kabul disputed official claims that the victims were armed robbers.

Richard Bennett, the United Nations special rapporteur on Afghanistan, expressed concern over the reported killings and called for prompt and impartial investigations, stressing that the use of lethal force must comply with international human rights standards.