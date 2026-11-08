The country has been on high alert following a series of stabbings in October/Sonia BAKARIC / AFP

At least six people were killed and 17 others injured after a gunman opened fire from a vehicle in the main market square of Krakow, southern Poland, on Saturday, November 7, police and local officials said.

Police said they began receiving emergency reports at around 3 p.m. local time that a man was driving through the square and randomly shooting at people. Officers confronted the suspect, who returned fire before being shot and taken to hospital. Two police officers were among the wounded, according to Reuters.

The suspect, a 24-year-old Polish national, was taken into custody. Police said he was wearing military-style clothing and had used a military-style weapon. Additional weapons and ammunition were also reportedly found in his vehicle.

Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński said preliminary indications suggested the suspect may have been influenced by far-right ideology, although authorities have not established a definitive motive. Security officials are investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk said he was being kept informed about the incident, while President Karol Nawrocki expressed condolences to the victims and their families. The attack took place in Krakow’s historic Main Market Square, a major tourist destination and one of the city’s busiest public spaces.

Poland has remained on heightened alert following a series of stabbings in October, which Prime Minister Donald Tusk condemned as a “cult of violence.” The country has also repeatedly warned of Russian sabotage and hybrid warfare amid the war in Ukraine, allegations Moscow denies. Meanwhile, Poland has recorded a sharp increase in firearm licences, with more than 50,000 issued in 2025, bringing the total to approximately 411,000, according to police figures. Krakow, a historic city and major tourist destination, received 16.2 million visitors in 2025.

President Karol Nawrocki called for a full investigation into the circumstances of the shooting, saying public safety was an absolute priority. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed solidarity with Poland, while German Chancellor Friedrich Merz pledged Germany’s support. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas also condemned the attack, describing it as a tragedy extending beyond Poland’s borders.