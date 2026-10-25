Police investigate the scene of a shooting near Bragg Memorial Stadium at Florida A&M University in Tallahassee, Florida, on October 25, 2026.

A shooting near Florida A&M University in Tallahassee left 12 people injured, including six minors, after a physical altercation preceded gunfire during the university’s homecoming weekend, authorities said.

The shooting occurred shortly before 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, on Perry Street near the university’s Bragg Memorial Stadium, according to Reuters.

Tallahassee police said 11 people suffered gunshot wounds, while a 12th person was injured while fleeing the scene. Six adults and six juveniles were among those injured. The youngest person shot was reportedly 11 years old.

At least three victims sustained serious injuries, including one who was reported to be in critical condition. In a Sunday morning update, local authorities said five victims had been released from hospital, while six remained hospitalized.

Preliminary findings indicated that a physical confrontation took place before the shooting. According to the New York Post, a fight involving two or three people escalated into gunfire during a homecoming gathering. Authorities have not confirmed a motive.

Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell said it was particularly distressing that children were among those injured. The department’s violent crimes unit is investigating the incident. No arrests had been reported in the initial coverage.

The shooting took place hours after Florida A&M hosted a homecoming football game at Bragg Memorial Stadium. However, authorities have not established whether the incident was directly connected to the game.

Florida A&M University said the shooting occurred near its campus and stressed that the safety and security of students, faculty and staff remained its highest priority. The university also said the campus remained safe and encouraged people to avoid the affected area while police investigated.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have not publicly identified suspects or established the circumstances that led to the shooting.