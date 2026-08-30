Shooting at Swiss Rave Party Kills One, Injures Five in Aarau

A shooting at a rave party in the northern Swiss city of Aarau early Sunday left one person dead and five others injured, some seriously, authorities said. Police launched a large-scale operation to find the unidentified shooter or shooters, while the motive and circumstances of the incident remain unclear.

The shooting took place at the Schachen horse-racing track, where the annual Aarau Rave was being held. Swiss media reported that around 3,500 people were expected to attend the techno event, which ran from Saturday afternoon until early Sunday. Police received reports of gunfire shortly after 2:30 a.m. and said several shots were fired within a large crowd.

Aargau cantonal police said the search for those responsible was continuing and urged people to stay away from the area. Large parts of Aarau were cordoned off as police, firefighters and emergency services responded. A Swiss military Super Puma helicopter was also deployed during the operation. Authorities asked anyone with photographs or videos of the incident to provide them to investigators.

Witness accounts cited by Swiss media said some people initially mistook the sound of gunfire for fireworks before realizing what was happening and taking cover. Police have not identified a suspect or announced any arrests, and the motive remains unknown.

The incident has drawn attention because, although Switzerland has one of Europe’s highest rates of civilian gun ownership, violent shootings are relatively uncommon. The country tightened its firearms laws in 2019.

Authorities have not suggested that the shooting was politically or ideologically motivated, and investigators are still working to establish what led to the attack.