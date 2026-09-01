Shipping Traffic Through Strait of Hormuz Falls to Lowest Level

Shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has fallen to its lowest level, according to vessel-tracking data from maritime analytics firm Kpler, as tensions between Iran and the United States have risen again.

Al Jazeera reported on Tuesday, September 1, citing Kpler data, that only five vessels passed through the strategic waterway the previous day. That was significantly below the 10-day average of about 14 vessels per day.

The tracking data showed that four vessels entered the strait, while only one vessel exited. Kpler also reported that no liquid-carrying tankers were recorded among the vessels that passed through the waterway during the period.

The sharp decline in traffic comes amid renewed tensions between Iran and the United States over control and security in the Strait of Hormuz, following a limited military confrontation between the two sides.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important energy corridors, linking the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. A sustained disruption to shipping through the strait could affect the movement of oil and other energy products and potentially put pressure on global energy markets.

However, the latest figures indicate a significant reduction in recorded vessel traffic rather than a complete halt to shipping. The data also does not, by itself, establish that the decline was caused solely by the latest military tensions.