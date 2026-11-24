Ousted Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Ousted Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has announced plans to return from India on December 16, despite a death sentence and government warnings that she will be arrested if she enters the country.

According to Reuters, Hasina’s spokesperson, Syed Mozammel Ali, said on Tuesday that the former prime minister had selected Bangladesh’s Victory Day for her proposed return to Dhaka. It is the first time she has publicly set a specific date for returning since fleeing the country in August 2024.

Hasina has also asked Bangladesh’s interim authorities to arrange a flight from New Delhi to Dhaka using the country’s national carrier, Biman Bangladesh Airlines. Her spokesperson argued that the government should facilitate her return because she left Bangladesh aboard a Bangladeshi aircraft on August 5, 2024.

However, Bangladesh’s government has rejected the proposal, insisting that Hasina can return only through an extradition process. State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir told Reuters that she would have to return under the extradition treaty between Bangladesh and India.

“She can only return home by extradition treaty; in handcuffs, and under strict surveillance,” Kobir said.

He also dismissed Hasina’s request for a government-arranged flight, saying Bangladesh would not entertain such a proposal. India’s Foreign Ministry had not publicly responded to the latest request at the time of reporting.

The proposed return comes as Hasina faces a death sentence imposed in absentia by Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal in November 2025. The tribunal convicted her over crimes against humanity linked to the deadly crackdown on student-led protests that brought an end to her 15-year rule.

Hasina has rejected the allegations and the verdict. Her supporters have maintained that the proceedings were politically motivated, while she has said she intends to challenge the case if she returns.

The United Nations estimated that up to 1,400 people were killed during the violence surrounding the 2024 uprising. Hasina fled to India on August 5, 2024, after weeks of demonstrations and a violent government response.

Her proposed return also comes amid renewed political instability. Her Awami League party has been barred from political activities, while tensions between its supporters and opponents have contributed to violence in several parts of the country. Reuters reported that bombings and arson attacks had been recorded across at least 28 districts in recent days.

Bangladesh has also formally sought Hasina’s extradition from India. New Delhi previously said it was examining the request and wanted to engage constructively with the new government.

The latest announcement therefore leaves major questions over whether Hasina can secure travel documents, whether India would facilitate her departure and how Bangladesh would handle her arrival.

Although December 16 is the date announced by her spokesperson, there is no confirmation that the proposed journey has been agreed upon by either government.