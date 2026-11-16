Sharad Kapoor’s Plea for Work Highlights Bollywood’s Forgotten Stars and the Price of Fading Fame

Once celebrated for his Bollywood roles, actor Sharad Kapoor is now seeking help from the same film industry, revealing the painful realities behind fame and stardom.

Bollywood actor Sharad Kapoor has appealed to the Indian film industry for acting opportunities after years of health problems and depression, saying he hopes to return to work and rebuild his career.

In a video shared on Instagram, Kapoor spoke about his prolonged absence from the industry and the emotional difficulties he experienced following a sexual harassment case registered against him by Mumbai Police in 2024. NDTV reported on November 15 that the actor had described falling into depression and withdrawing from work and social interactions after the allegations.

The actor, known for his roles in Josh, Dastak and Lakshya, said he had spent the past two to three years largely bedridden and was struggling with his health and financial circumstances. He appealed to senior actors and other film industry colleagues to support his return to acting.

“When somebody blames you for nothing, you obviously feel pained by it. I went into depression. I didn’t feel like working or meeting anybody,” Kapoor said in the video.

He added that he had decided to approach his former colleagues for support, saying he wanted to overcome his financial difficulties by returning to work.

The appeal followed widespread attention over a video showing Kapoor temporarily moving his four pet dogs to an animal welfare centre because of difficulties caring for them. The dogs were taken to a facility run by the Mumbai-based Youth Organization in Defence of Animals (YODA).

His friend Hema Choudhary, founder of the Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust, also spoke about his condition, claiming that he had been dealing with serious physical and mental health problems for nearly two years, including a brain-related condition and a broken leg.

Choudhary appealed to the media to respect Kapoor’s privacy and avoid repeatedly contacting him while he was recovering. She also expressed hope that members of the film fraternity would come forward to support the actor.

The actor’s appeal has received support from the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA), which urged filmmakers, producers, directors, casting agencies and streaming platforms to consider him for upcoming projects.

AICWA president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta called on the industry to give Kapoor another opportunity, describing him as an actor who still had much to contribute.

However, subsequent reports published by Hindustan Times on November 15 added an important clarification: Kapoor said he was primarily seeking acting opportunities rather than direct financial assistance. He expressed interest in working in films, television and streaming productions, hoping to resume his career as early as January.

Kapoor began his acting career in the 1990s and gained wider recognition for playing the antagonist Prakash Sharma in the 2000 film Josh, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He also appeared in Dastak, Yeh Hai Jalwa, LOC: Kargil and Jai Ho.

His appeal has renewed attention to the challenges faced by actors attempting to return to the entertainment industry after prolonged absences caused by health problems and personal difficulties.