Shahabuddin Delawar, UK Envoy Discuss Humanitarian Aid and Healthcare

Shahabuddin Delawar, head of the Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) under Taliban control, met with Richard Lindsay, the United Kingdom’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, to discuss humanitarian needs and ways to expand assistance and healthcare services in the country.

In a statement issued Wednesday, October 14, the Afghan Red Crescent Society said the meeting focused on support for people affected by natural disasters, Afghan migrants returning from neighbouring countries and other vulnerable communities.

Delawar said returning migrants and vulnerable families urgently need shelter, food, non-food supplies and medical services. He called for broader humanitarian support, noting that many households continue to face serious difficulties after years of hardship and recurring crises.

The Afghan Red Crescent also outlined its healthcare programs, including treatment for children with congenital heart conditions at its cardiac hospital, mental healthcare services and vocational training for vulnerable women and children across seven regional zones. The organization said it also provides assistance to communities affected by natural disasters.

Lindsay praised the organization’s humanitarian work and said he would seek to facilitate effective cooperation with the Afghan Red Crescent in the healthcare sector. The two sides agreed on the importance of continued coordination to assist returnees, disaster survivors and other people in need.

The meeting comes as Afghanistan continues to face humanitarian and healthcare challenges, including pressure on services from returning migrants, recurring natural disasters and limited resources. A UK Home Office country report has documented persistent gaps in healthcare access, particularly in rural and underserved communities.