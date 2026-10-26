Students and supporters celebrate in Belgrade after Serbia’s student-backed electoral list is projected to win the snap parliamentary election, with former president Aleksandar Vučić conceding defeat.

Serbia’s student-backed opposition has won a projected parliamentary majority, prompting Aleksandar Vučić to concede defeat after nearly two years of nationwide protests.

The student-backed electoral list is projected to secure between 135 and 140 seats in Serbia’s 250-member National Assembly, according to preliminary estimates cited by Reuters. Vučić, the country’s former president who sought to return as prime minister, acknowledged that his political camp had lost Sunday’s snap parliamentary election.

The result marks a major setback for the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) and its allies, who have dominated the country’s politics since 2012. Preliminary projections put Vučić’s “United Serbia” electoral list at around 103 to 105 seats, while the remaining seats are expected to go to minority parties. Final results have yet to be confirmed.

Two Years of Protests

The election followed nearly two years of student-led demonstrations that began after a concrete canopy collapsed at a railway station in Novi Sad on November 1, 2024, killing 16 people.

The disaster triggered widespread public anger and calls for accountability, with protesters demanding investigations into alleged corruption and negligence, as well as greater transparency from government institutions. The government has denied corruption allegations.

What began as a student-led protest movement gradually attracted support from wider sections of Serbian society. The movement later assembled an electoral list featuring university professors, lawyers, artists and other civil society figures, turning the protests into a major electoral challenge to the ruling camp.

Celebrations in Belgrade

After Vučić acknowledged the defeat, students and supporters gathered in Belgrade and other locations to celebrate the projected result. Reuters reported scenes of crowds cheering, dancing and honking car horns in the capital.

Voter turnout was close to 70%, according to Reuters, reflecting strong participation in a contest widely seen as a test of public support for the student movement and the ruling political establishment.

Challenges Ahead for the Student Movement

Despite its projected majority, the student-backed movement faces the challenge of turning a protest coalition into a functioning government. It has not publicly established a clear political leadership structure or formally confirmed a candidate for prime minister.

Ilija Srdanović, a university professor identified as the electoral list’s lead candidate, is among the figures associated with the movement, but his nomination for prime minister has not been confirmed.

The incoming parliamentary majority will also face expectations to address protesters’ demands for accountability, tackle corruption allegations and improve public confidence in state institutions.

The final election results and the process of forming a government will determine how the student movement translates its electoral support into policy and whether it can sustain the broad coalition that helped it challenge Serbia’s long-dominant ruling camp.