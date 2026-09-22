Senator Mark Warner Criticizes Trump Over 6-Month Iran War

U.S. Senator Mark Warner has criticized President Donald Trump over the prolonged war with Iran, saying the conflict has continued for more than six months despite Trump’s earlier promise that it would end within weeks.

Warner, a Democratic senator from Virginia and vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, wrote on X on Tuesday that Trump had claimed the war would last “six weeks,” but the conflict has now entered its seventh month with no clear end in sight.

The senator argued that the war has imposed a significant financial burden on American households, saying U.S. consumers have paid an additional $100 billion for gasoline and diesel since the conflict began. He also said Americans are facing another $60 billion in higher costs for essentials such as food and mortgage payments as rising fuel prices push transportation and living costs higher.

Warner has repeatedly described the conflict as a “war of choice,” arguing that it has disrupted global energy markets and contributed to higher inflation across the United States. He warned that the closure and instability around the Strait of Hormuz have created one of the most severe energy shocks in recent years, driving up fuel and freight costs for American families.

His criticism comes as public dissatisfaction with the Iran war continues to grow in the United States. A Reuters/Ipsos poll published this week found President Trump’s approval rating had fallen to a record low of 32%, with rising living costs and the prolonged conflict among voters’ biggest concerns. The poll also found only 34% of respondents supported Trump’s handling of the Iran conflict, while a large majority believed the war would continue for an extended period.

Trump has defended the military campaign, saying higher fuel prices are a necessary cost to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. Speaking at the White House this month, he said Americans should accept the economic impact if it helps stop Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.

The United States and Iran have exchanged military strikes since the conflict began in late February 2026, with fighting repeatedly disrupting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and increasing pressure on global oil and diesel markets. Reuters has reported that the war has become an increasingly unpopular and open-ended conflict, with Washington facing mounting political, economic and military costs as it searches for a path to de-escalation.