Selling to Every Buyer: Pakistan’s Arbitrage Between Riyadh, Tehran and Washington

Pakistan is not balancing between Saudi Arabia and Iran in the present West Asian war, and the distinction matters because balancing implies an even-handedness Islamabad abandoned long ago.

What the Pakistan Army runs is an arbitrage operation, selling collective defence guarantees to Riyadh, sanctions-resistant logistics to Tehran and mediation services to Washington, collecting from each buyer while disclosing to none of them the terms offered to the others. The arrangement has held because all three parties had reasons to tolerate it, but it will not hold indefinitely, and the first cracks have appeared in Tehran, where Pakistan is now described in parliamentary language as an intervenor rather than a mediator. Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir built this structure for short-term institutional and financial gain, and should dismantle it before the bill arrives.

Last year, Pakistan committed to a Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement (SMDA) to Saudi Arabia, followed in August 2026 by the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement with Saudi Arabia and Turkey, under which an attack on any signatory constitutes an attack on all three. Pakistan deployed roughly 8000 troops, fighter aircraft and air defence systems to the kingdom in early April 2026, with sixteen JF-17s pre-positioned before the pact was signed. On 5 October, an emergency meeting of the alliance’s Strategic Political and Defence Committee in Riyadh agreed to immediate implementation of collective defence and rapid deployment of agreed forces, appointing a retired Pakistani lieutenant general as first secretary-general. Pakistan now holds the senior administrative post in a military alliance whose immediate adversary is an Iranian proxy.

Consider next what Islamabad was simultaneously delivering to Tehran, in the same weeks and through the same chain of command. In April, the Ministry of Commerce issued the Transit of Goods through the Territory of Pakistan Order 2026, legalising movement of third-country cargo from Gwadar, Karachi and Port Qasim through six overland corridors to the Iranian crossings at Gabd and Taftan. It took effect immediately, relieving more than 3000 Iran-bound containers stranded at Karachi by the Hormuz disruption and the American naval blockade. It was issued while Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was in Islamabad meeting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Munir himself. The effect was an overland bypass around a blockade imposed by the same United States whose goodwill Pakistan was courting, and whose Treasury it has since approached for a $10 billion stabilisation facility.

Assessing the trilateral pact, one report observed that Islamabad had helped Iran circumvent the American naval blockade through rerouted land corridors as well as Pakistan’s deployment of troops, aircraft and air defences to Saudi Arabia. Far from moderating after the Mecca pact, the Iranian track accelerated. In August, Iran and Pakistan agreed to keep border crossings open around the clock, harmonise customs procedures and press ahead with free trade negotiations, reaffirming a target of lifting bilateral trade from $3 billion to $10 billion. In September, two weeks after Houthi forces launched a major drone and missile barrage at Saudi infrastructure, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi travelled to Tehran and agreed to open a new crossing at Kohak-Chedgi and advance a direct rail link. Both sides have explored barter mechanisms precisely because banking restrictions make conventional settlement impossible, meaning Pakistan is building payment channels designed to work around the sanctions architecture its principal creditor maintains.

More importantly, Pakistan’s mediation role exists to be monetised rather than to produce peace in the West Asia region. Pakistan hosted the Islamabad Talks in April 2026 as the indispensable channel between Washington and Tehran, and the returns followed through trade concessions, an oil reserves pact, a critical minerals arrangement and the stabilisation facility request now with the US Treasury. An intermediary like Pakistan committed to de-escalation does not join a military alliance aimed at one disputant’s closest regional partner while operating that disputant’s commercial lifeline. Islamabad has done both, because each position generates separate rents.

Tehran has begun saying so publicly, and the hardening of Iranian language over the past month is the most telling development yet. Iranian criticism sharpened once the Mecca pact entered its operational phase, with the lawmaker Ahmad Naderi stating that Pakistan’s entry alongside Saudi Arabia against the people of Yemen meant Islamabad should no longer be regarded as a mediator but as a regional intervenor. Araghchi has called on neighbouring states to pursue self-reliance and genuine brotherhood, language that in Iranian diplomatic usage signals withdrawn confidence. One report has questioned whether Tehran’s trust in Islamabad was ever as solid as outsiders assumed, the more serious possibility, since it suggests Pakistan has been trading on a reputation it never possessed.

Riyadh has its own grounds for scepticism, and they are accumulating faster than Islamabad appears to recognise. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has publicly characterised the Pakistani and Turkish contribution as supportive, confined to reconnaissance and presence in theatre, while confirming only Saudi troops are in combat. While the Information Ministry dismissed reports of Pakistani aircraft being used against the Houthis in Yemen, many analysts believe that Islamabad wants to hide real facts to avoid any retaliation from Houthis. Pakistan’s public admission of denying its involvement during an active conflict in Saudi Arabia signals the clear limits of the Mecca pact’s commitment in real time. Saudi planners remember 2015, when Pakistan’s parliament declined to join the earlier Yemen campaign despite decades of subsidy, and the current denials will be read against that record.

Munir’s calculation is transparent enough, and it is short-sighted in a way whose consequences will outlast his own tenure as Pakistan’s Chief of Defence Forces (CDF). Saudi deposits, an American facility, Iranian transit revenue and the primacy of being the state’s only functioning interlocutor all accrue to the Pakistan Army. The costs land later and elsewhere, in a Tehran that now questions Munir’s so-called ‘good faith’ openly, a Riyadh that will eventually measure commitment by deployments rather than communiqués, and a Washington whose silence on the transit corridor is contingent rather than permanent. Credible mediation requires transparency about interests, the one commodity Islamabad refuses to supply. Because of its duplicitous role, Pakistan will soon find it has exhausted its credit with all the stakeholders in the West Asian region, and that the short-term financial and military benefits will lead to long-term failures.

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