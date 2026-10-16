SCO Summit: Inclusive Government Key to Lasting Peace in Afghanistan

A senior Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) official has said that establishing an inclusive government with broad participation from Afghanistan’s ethnic and political groups is the only way to achieve lasting peace and stability in the country.

Ahmad Saidmurodzoda, the SCO’s deputy secretary-general, made the remarks at a joint meeting involving the SCO, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), saying the member states’ shared position on Afghanistan was reflected in the Bishkek Declaration.

The declaration, adopted at the SCO summit in Kyrgyzstan, called for Afghanistan to become an independent, neutral and peaceful country free from terrorism, war and narcotics. Member states also reaffirmed their support for international efforts to promote peace, stability and development in Afghanistan.

Saidmurodzoda said the SCO considers Afghanistan’s overall security situation manageable, but warned that conditions could change rapidly. He also said the humanitarian situation had deteriorated amid declining international assistance and reduced foreign trade following the closure of the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.

He said the worsening conditions increased the need for Kabul to participate more actively in regional economic and social development projects, including initiatives within the SCO’s area of cooperation.

On security, Saidmurodzoda cited assessments by the SCO’s Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure identifying Islamic State’s Khorasan branch, known as ISIS-K, as a major source of instability in Afghanistan and a group seeking to expand its activities beyond the country’s borders.

He also referred to the presence of other armed groups, saying al-Qaeda had about 600 fighters in Afghanistan and that Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had carried out more than 600 attacks over the previous two years. He additionally named the East Turkestan Islamic Movement, the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan and Jamaat Ansarullah among groups operating in Afghanistan.

The official expressed concern over continuing cross-border military confrontations between Afghanistan and Pakistan, as well as reported attacks by armed groups from Afghanistan territory against border areas in Tajikistan.

Saidmurodzoda said the SCO Secretariat regularly consults with the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), the UN Secretariat’s political affairs department in New York and the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia in Ashgabat on developments in Afghanistan.

Saidmurodzoda also pointed to plans to establish permanent regional security bodies, including an SCO anti-drug centre in Dushanbe and a comprehensive security-threat centre in Tashkent, alongside mechanisms addressing information security and transnational organised crime.