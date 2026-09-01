SCO Leaders Renew Call for Inclusive Government in Afghanistan at Bishkek Summit

Leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) have renewed their call for the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan that represents all ethnic and political groups, saying lasting peace and stability cannot be achieved without broad-based political participation.

In a joint declaration issued after the SCO summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, member states said they support international efforts to promote peace, stability and development in Afghanistan while reaffirming their vision of a country that is independent, neutral, free from terrorism and free from narcotics.

The statement marks another coordinated regional appeal for political inclusivity in Afghanistan. The SCO made a similar call last year, while the Taliban have consistently rejected international demands for an inclusive government, describing them as interference in Afghanistan’s internal affairs.

The declaration also placed strong emphasis on regional security, with member states calling for a united fight against terrorism, separatism and extremism. The SCO rejected what it described as “double standards” in counterterrorism and stressed the central role of the United Nations in addressing cross-border terrorist threats.

Leaders agreed to deepen security cooperation through regular joint counterterrorism exercises and stronger coordination against drug trafficking. The summit also approved regulations for a Regional Security Challenges Center in Tashkent and an Anti-Narcotics Executive Committee in Dushanbe.

Beyond security, the SCO said it would expand cooperation in trade, transport, energy, agriculture and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence. Member states also welcomed progress toward establishing an SCO Development Bank to strengthen regional economic cooperation.

The organization transferred its rotating chairmanship to Pakistan, which will host the next SCO leaders’ summit in 2027.

Afghanistan has held observer status in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization since 2012, but the Taliban did not participate in this year’s summit in Bishkek.

The SCO; which includes China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Iran and Central Asian states has repeatedly identified terrorism, extremism and narcotics trafficking in Afghanistan as major regional security concerns while advocating greater stability and economic engagement with the country.